Aleksandr Gorbachev

Former Editor-in-chief of Afisha and Deputy Editor-in-chief of Meduza. Currently staff editor at Holod and Managing Editor of documentary projects at Stereotactic. Master of Journalism (University of Missouri). Co-author of “Songs to the Void: The Lost Generation of the 90-s Russian Rock”, “Don’t be shy. History of post-soviet pop-music in 169 songs”, “History of Russian media”.