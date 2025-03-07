Journalist Yulia Galkina on how the Russian invasion of Ukraine destroys local patriotism in Russia
9 minutes of reading
Academic Denis Grekov thinks it is—here are his arguments
13 minutes of reading
Opinion
“But you’re one of us!” No, I’m not
Dankhayaa Khovalyg believes that her native Republic of Tyva is de-facto a colony in Russia rather than an equal member of the federation. Here’s why.
16 minutes of reading
Writer Sasha Filipenko outlines the contradictions of the call to ban Russian nationals from receiving Schengen visas
9 minutes of reading
Independent activist Almut Rochowanski about the idea of a visa ban for Russians
9 minutes of reading
Writer Sergey Medvedev reflects on utter disrespect for human life in Russia as a precursor for the tragedies of Grozny, Aleppo, and now Bucha and Mariupol
13 minutes of reading
With McDonald’s leaving the country, Russians are saying goodbye to more than just Big Mac
9 minutes of reading
Historian Sergey Bondarenko on the term “national traitor” and the meaning behind it
5 minutes of reading