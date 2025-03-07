RU
They say Saint Petersburg will survive everything. But will it?
Opinion
They say Saint Petersburg will survive everything. But will it?
Journalist Yulia Galkina on how the Russian invasion of Ukraine destroys local patriotism in Russia
9 minutes of reading
Is Russia fascist?
Opinion
Is Russia fascist?
Academic Denis Grekov thinks it is—here are his arguments
13 minutes of reading
“But you’re one of us!” No, I’m not
Opinion
“But you’re one of us!” No, I’m not
Dankhayaa Khovalyg believes that her native Republic of Tyva is de-facto a colony in Russia rather than an equal member of the federation. Here’s why.
16 minutes of reading
European Virtue Signaling
Opinion
European Virtue Signaling
Writer Sasha Filipenko outlines the contradictions of the call to ban Russian nationals from receiving Schengen visas
9 minutes of reading
Europe Must Handle Awkwardness
Opinion
Europe Must Handle Awkwardness
Independent activist Almut Rochowanski about the idea of ​​a visa ban for Russians
9 minutes of reading
Don’t Look, Don’t See, Don’t Know
Opinion
Don’t Look, Don’t See, Don’t Know
Sociologist Svetlana Stephenson on why Russians are in denial about the war
13 minutes of reading
Anatomy of a Genocide
Opinion
Anatomy of a Genocide
Writer Sergey Medvedev reflects on utter disrespect for human life in Russia as a precursor for the tragedies of Grozny, Aleppo, and now Bucha and Mariupol
13 minutes of reading
Back to the Age of Homo Sovieticus
Opinion
Back to the Age of Homo Sovieticus
With McDonald’s leaving the country, Russians are saying goodbye to more than just Big Mac
9 minutes of reading
Who Betrayed Whom?
Opinion
Who Betrayed Whom?
Historian Sergey Bondarenko on the term “national traitor” and the meaning behind it
5 minutes of reading
