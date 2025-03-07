Three decades ago, Russian soldiers invaded a newly independent state to “protect” the Russian-speaking population: it happened in Transnistria, a region of Moldova. With that war still fresh in many Transnistrians’ memories, they’re now grappling with the effects of the war raging in neighboring Ukraine
32 minutes of reading
A mobilized soldier ended up in prison for assaulting a superior; now he wants his family to get him to join the Wagner PMC so he could escape prison by fighting against Ukrainians.
9 minutes of reading
Magazine
Russian gays are murdered in Moscow and Saint Petersburg, just as in Chechnya
If you cannot believe in it, read these three stories
10 minutes of reading
Five examples of Russian officials trying to justify their luxurious possessions
9 minutes of reading
Mary Reed, an American, arrived in the Soviet Union in 1927. In the land of her dreams, she found love but lost her freedom.
33 minutes of reading
Arguments, denunciations and threats: how Russians argue over the war in group chats for neighbors and schoolkids’ parents.
23 minutes of reading
Vladimir Solovyov is a man of many professions. He studied engineering and economics, taught physics at a high school, ran a variety of successful businesses, and hosted Russia’s most popular talk shows of the 2000s. Today he is the arch-warmonger of the Russian state media.
62 minutes of reading
Stories of the Russian women who come to Argentina to give birth to “anchor babies”
16 minutes of reading
Milana Nazir, 20, is an ethnic Uzbek. She has faced xenophobia during almost her entire life in Russia. This is her story.
13 minutes of reading
Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has shattered the common cultural space which had its center in Moscow. Holod examines today’s pop music to figure out what Russian culture is turning into
32 minutes of reading
On an island in the Pacific a schoolteacher would always help colleagues in need. When his native village was bombed out they reported him to the police for anti-war stance
18 minutes of reading
Russian children’s author Yulia Yakovleva talked to children in Russia for two months about their experiences of the war. Here is what she found
35 minutes of reading
Science in isolation: some scientists emigrate from Russia, others ready for financial hardship. All fear the future
25 minutes of reading