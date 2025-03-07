RU
The most Slavic among the Slavs
The most Slavic among the Slavs
Three decades ago, Russian soldiers invaded a newly independent state to “protect” the Russian-speaking population: it happened in Transnistria, a region of Moldova. With that war still fresh in many Transnistrians’ memories, they’re now grappling with the effects of the war raging in neighboring Ukraine
32 minutes of reading
Mobilization in Russia: selling cows to buy military gear
Mobilization in Russia: selling cows to buy military gear
A mobilized soldier ended up in prison for assaulting a superior; now he wants his family to get him to join the Wagner PMC so he could escape prison by fighting against Ukrainians.
9 minutes of reading
Russian gays are murdered in Moscow and Saint Petersburg, just as in Chechnya
Russian gays are murdered in Moscow and Saint Petersburg, just as in Chechnya
If you cannot believe in it, read these three stories
10 minutes of reading
“It is a counterfeit”, “It was a gift” and other excuses
“It is a counterfeit”, “It was a gift” and other excuses
Five examples of Russian officials trying to justify their luxurious possessions
9 minutes of reading
My Life for the Party
My Life for the Party
Mary Reed, an American, arrived in the Soviet Union in 1927. In the land of her dreams, she found love but lost her freedom.
33 minutes of reading
How Russia steals Ukrainian children and subjects them to “reeducation”
How Russia steals Ukrainian children and subjects them to “reeducation”
Main facts from the TV Rain report
17 minutes of reading
You’re turning your daughter into a Russia-hating monster
You’re turning your daughter into a Russia-hating monster
Arguments, denunciations and threats: how Russians argue over the war in group chats for neighbors and schoolkids’ parents.
23 minutes of reading
Airborne Infection
Airborne Infection
Vladimir Solovyov is a man of many professions. He studied engineering and economics, taught physics at a high school, ran a variety of successful businesses, and hosted Russia’s most popular talk shows of the 2000s. Today he is the arch-warmonger of the Russian state media.
62 minutes of reading
Russian women are flocking to Argentina to give birth. Here’s why
Russian women are flocking to Argentina to give birth. Here’s why
Stories of the Russian women who come to Argentina to give birth to “anchor babies”
16 minutes of reading
I wanted to bleach myself: how Russian xenophobia feels in everyday life
I wanted to bleach myself: how Russian xenophobia feels in everyday life
Milana Nazir, 20, is an ethnic Uzbek. She has faced xenophobia during almost her entire life in Russia. This is her story.
13 minutes of reading
The end of the “post-Soviet” cultural space
The end of the “post-Soviet” cultural space
Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has shattered the common cultural space which had its center in Moscow. Holod examines today’s pop music to figure out what Russian culture is turning into
32 minutes of reading
Lessons Learned
Lessons Learned
On an island in the Pacific a schoolteacher would always help colleagues in need. When his native village was bombed out they reported him to the police for anti-war stance
18 minutes of reading
When Your Mom Is an Ogre
When Your Mom Is an Ogre
Russian children’s author Yulia Yakovleva talked to children in Russia for two months about their experiences of the war. Here is what she found
35 minutes of reading
Unstable Bonds
Unstable Bonds
Science in isolation: some scientists emigrate from Russia, others ready for financial hardship. All fear the future
25 minutes of reading
