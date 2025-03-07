Policy on the Use of Cookies

Holod Media, like many digital service providers, utilizes cookies to enhance the functionality of its services, ensure stability, and enable data analysis. The aim of this policy is to clarify the principles of cookie usage and provide users with options to manage their preferences regarding cookies.

1. Definition of Cookies

Cookies are small data files that are stored on your device by websites you visit. These files contain information about your interaction with the site and can be used for various purposes, such as remembering your preferences, facilitating website navigation, and improving the overall user experience.

2. Types of Cookies Utilized and Their Purpose

Holod Media employs several categories of cookies:

Analytical Cookies: These cookies enable us to collect statistical data regarding user interaction with our services. Such data allows us to measure our audience size, track engagement, and identify areas for improvement in both editorial and advertising products. We utilize tools such as Google Analytics for this purpose.

Advertising Cookies: To provide tailored advertising that aligns with users’ interests, Holod Media employs advertising systems, that use cookies to deliver contextually relevant ads.

Cookies in Interactive Content: Some of our interactive services, such as games or other interactive features, require cookies to store information on users’ progress and outcomes.

3. Managing Cookie Preferences

Should you wish to limit or disable cookies, this can be done through your browser’s security settings. It is important to note that changes should be applied to all browsers you use across devices (both desktop and mobile). Disabling cookies may, however, result in reduced functionality or unpredictable behavior of certain services provided by Holod Media.

If you have further questions regarding our cookie usage or require assistance managing your preferences, please contact us via email: [email protected].